Cabot Expands Mexico Footprint With MXCB Facility Buyout

Cabot Corporation CBT has completed the acquisition of Mexico Carbon Manufacturing S.A. de C.V. (MXCB) from Bridgestone Corporation, concluding a transaction announced in August 2025 after securing all necessary regulatory approvals.

Cabot has added MXCB, a carbon black manufacturing facility in Tamaulipas, Mexico, to its global production network, strengthening its position as a leading provider of reinforcing carbons. The plant’s proximity to Cabot’s existing Altamira operations is expected to create meaningful efficiencies through shared logistics, improved coordination, and optimized manufacturing, strengthening the company’s ability to serve customers across the tire and industrial rubber sector.

The acquisition, valued at roughly $70 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis, supports Cabot’s strategy to expand capacity in key markets, reinforcing its long-standing commercial ties with Bridgestone.

For Bridgestone, the divestiture reflects a focus on partnering with specialized suppliers, while for Cabot, the addition of the facility enhances operational flexibility and capacity, positioning the company to better address rising demand and capture future growth opportunities in reinforcing carbon products.

Shares of CBT have lost 10.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 17.4% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CBT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CBT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Novozymes A/S NVZMY, and Methanex Corporation MEOH. ALB currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while NVZMY and MEOH have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s current fiscal-year loss is pegged at 90 cents per share, implying a 61.5% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, delivering an average surprise of 35.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVZMY’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.31 per share, indicating a 23% year-over-year increase. Shares of NVZMY have jumped 6.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEOH’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $3.17 per share. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once, delivering an average surprise of 17.4%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cabot Corporation (CBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novozymes A/S (NVZMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.