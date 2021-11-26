Markets
Cabot Corp. To Sell Its Purification Solutions Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cabot Corp. (CBT) has agreed to sell its Purification Solutions business to One Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm, in a deal valued at $111 million. The company expects the transaction will close during second quarter of 2022. Net cash proceeds from the transaction is projected to be approximately $80 million.

Cabot Corp. expects to recognize a pre-tax impairment charge in the range of $155 million to $165 million in the first quarter of 2022 in relation to the sale. The company noted that its full year 2022 adjusted earnings per share outlook of $5.20-$5.60 remains unchanged.

