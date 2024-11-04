Cabot Corp Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cabot Corp (CBT) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $137 million, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $234 million, or $4.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cabot Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $1.00 billion from $965 million last year.

Cabot Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $137 Mln. vs. $234 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.43 vs. $4.10 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.00 Bln vs. $965 Mln last year.

