Cabot Corp Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cabot Corp (CBT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $94 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $84 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cabot Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.1% to $936 million from $1.019 billion last year.

Cabot Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $94 Mln. vs. $84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.69 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue: $936 Mln vs. $1.019 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.15 to $7.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.