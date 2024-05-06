Cabot Corp Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Cabot Corp (CBT) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $84 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $75 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Cabot Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $1.01 billion from $1.03 billion last year.

Cabot Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

