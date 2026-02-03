Cabot Corp Profit Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - Cabot Corp (CBT) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $73 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $93 million, or $1.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cabot Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.1% to $849 million from $955 million last year.

Cabot Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $73 Mln. vs. $93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.37 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue: $849 Mln vs. $955 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.