Cable One Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Cable One, Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $7.62 million or $1.35 per share, compared to $105.24 million or $18.71 per share last year.

Total revenues were $363.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $387.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, with $7.7 million of the decrease attributable to a decline in residential video revenues.

