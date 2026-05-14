Cable One (CABO) Price Target Decreased by 34.76% to 151.98

The average one-year price target for Cable One (NYSE:CABO) has been revised to $151.98 / share. This is a decrease of 34.76% from the prior estimate of $232.97 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $372.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 190.76% from the latest reported closing price of $52.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cable One. This is an decrease of 208 owner(s) or 49.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CABO is 0.05%, an increase of 48.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.04% to 6,258K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of Montreal holds 442K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 458K shares , representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABO by 82.51% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 304K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 321K shares , representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABO by 24.11% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 298K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares , representing an increase of 14.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABO by 48.37% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 282K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 209K shares , representing an increase of 25.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABO by 13.38% over the last quarter.

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK holds 280K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 287K shares , representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABO by 23.20% over the last quarter.

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