Cabaletta Bio to Present Updated Clinical Data on Rese-cel at 2025 Scientific Conferences

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on targeted cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, announced that updated clinical data on its investigational therapy, resecabtagene autoleucel (rese-cel), will be presented at two upcoming conferences: the 2025 American Association for the Advancement of Science Annual Meeting and the 5th International Conference on Lymphocyte Engineering. The presentations will cover safety, translational data, and clinical outcomes from the first ten patients dosed with rese-cel within the RESET™ clinical development program. Rese-cel is designed to deplete CD19-positive cells and potentially reset the immune system, leading to improved clinical responses without the need for ongoing therapy. Cabaletta Bio is advancing rese-cel through various ongoing clinical trials targeting multiple autoimmune diseases.

Potential Positives

Updated clinical data on rese-cel to be presented at two significant scientific meetings, enhancing the company's visibility in the biotechnology field.

Presentations will encompass safety, translational data, and clinical outcomes from the RESET™ program, providing insight into the effectiveness of their investigational therapy.

The involvement of prominent presenters from leading institutions, such as Columbia University, lends credibility to the research and the company’s efforts in cell therapy for autoimmune diseases.

Rese-cel's targeted approach has the potential to be a curative treatment for various autoimmune diseases, which could revolutionize treatment options in this space.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide detailed results or outcomes from the ongoing clinical trials of rese-cel, which may create uncertainty about the effectiveness and safety of the therapy.

The lack of specific numerical data or results in the press release could lead to skepticism among investors and stakeholders regarding the progress of the company's clinical development program.

There is no mention of any upcoming regulatory approvals or partnerships, which are critical for the company to advance its product development and commercialization efforts.

FAQ

What is rese-cel and its purpose?

Rese-cel is an investigational therapy designed to treat autoimmune diseases by depleting CD19-positive cells to reset the immune system.

When will the clinical data on rese-cel be presented?

The clinical data will be presented at the AAAS Annual Meeting on February 15, 2025, and at the Lymphocyte Engineering Conference on February 22, 2025.

Who will present the rese-cel data at the conferences?

Aimee Payne, M.D., Ph.D. will present at the AAAS meeting, and Samik Basu, M.D. will present at the Lymphocyte Engineering Conference.

How many patients have been dosed with rese-cel?

Clinical outcomes reported will be from the first 10 patients dosed with rese-cel across various ongoing trials.

What is the RESET™ clinical development program?

RESET™ focuses on restoring self-tolerance in autoimmune disease patients and includes several ongoing clinical trials for different diseases.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that updated clinical data on resecabtagene autoleucel (rese-cel, formerly referred to as CABA-201) will be featured in presentations at the 2025 American Association for the Advancement of Science Annual Meeting, which is being held at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from February 13-15, 2025, and the 5th International Conference on Lymphocyte Engineering, which is being held at the Holiday Inn Munich – City Center in Munich, Germany from February 20-22, 2025. The presentations will include safety, translational data and clinical outcomes from the first 10 patients dosed with rese-cel across multiple ongoing clinical trials in the RESET™ clinical development program.





Details of the presentations are as follows:









2025 American Association for the Advancement of Science Annual Meeting











Session:





Science



Breakthroughs







Title:



Unleashing Immune Cells on Autoimmune Disease







Date and Time:



Saturday, February 15, 2025, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET







Presenter:



Aimee Payne, M.D., Ph.D., Irving Professor and Chair of Dermatology at Columbia University, Co-founder of and Scientific Advisory Board Co-chair at Cabaletta Bio









5th International Conference on Lymphocyte Engineering











Session:



Session 9: Targeting Non-malignant Diseases







Title:



Clinical and Translational Studies of Rese-cel (an anti-CD19 CAR T Therapy) in Myositis, SLE, and Systemic Sclerosis: RESET Phase I/II Trials







Date and Time:



Saturday, February 22, 2025, 10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CET







Presenter:



Samik Basu, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Cabaletta Bio





Additional information can be accessed on the website of each scientific meeting. Presentation materials will be made available on the Posters & Publications section of the Company’s website following each event.







About rese-cel (formerly referred to as CABA-201)







Rese-cel is a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T cell investigational therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases where B cells contribute to the initiation and/or maintenance of disease. Following a one-time infusion of a weight-based dose, rese-cel is designed to transiently and completely deplete all CD19-positive cells. This approach has the potential to reset the immune system and result in compelling clinical responses without chronic therapy requirements in patients. Cabaletta is currently evaluating rese-cel in the RESET™ (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) clinical development program which includes multiple disease-specific, company-sponsored clinical trials across growing portfolios of autoimmune diseases in a broad range of therapeutic areas, including rheumatology, neurology and dermatology.







About Cabaletta Bio







Cabaletta Bio (Nasdaq: CABA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases. The CABA™ platform encompasses two complementary strategies which aim to advance the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies with the potential to become deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatments for a broad range of autoimmune diseases. The lead CARTA (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cells for Autoimmunity) strategy is prioritizing the development of rese-cel, a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T cell investigational therapy. Rese-cel is currently being evaluated in the RESET™ (REstoring SElf-Tolerance) clinical development program spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including rheumatology, neurology and dermatology. Cabaletta Bio’s headquarters and labs are located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit





www.cabalettabio.com





and connect with us on LinkedIn.







Contacts:







Anup Marda





Chief Financial Officer









investors@cabalettabio.com







