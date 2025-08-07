Cabaletta Bio (CABA) Q2 Loss Widens 30%

Key Points Net loss per share (GAAP) widened to $(0.73) for the quarter, reflecting higher spending on late-stage clinical development.

Cash and investments totaled $194.7 million at quarter-end following a $94 million equity raise, extending the operating runway into late 2026.

Rapid clinical progress: five RESET platform cohorts fully enrolled, with FDA alignment on pivotal trial design for myositis.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA), a biotechnology firm developing cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, released its financial results for the quarter on August 7, 2025. The headline news was a deepened net loss per share of $(0.73) (GAAP), as the company invested heavily in both research and administrative activities. Cash and investments increased to $194.7 million due to a substantial equity raise. The quarter showed ongoing operational progress, highlighted by rapid clinical trial enrollment, new regulatory alignment with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and a clear focus on pushing multiple pipeline programs toward late-stage trials. There was no product revenue, and no formal guidance was provided beyond an updated operating cash runway projection.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Net Loss per Share (GAAP) $(0.73) $(0.65) $(0.56) (30.4%) Total Operating Expenses $45.9 million $30.3 million 51.5% Research and Development Expenses $37.6 million $23.4 million 60.9% General and Administrative Expenses $8.3 million $6.9 million 20.3% Cash, Cash Equivalents & Investments $194.7 million $163.9 million(as of Dec 31, 2024) 18.8%

What Cabaletta Bio Does and Where It’s Focusing

Cabaletta Bio develops chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapies. These therapies use a patient’s own re-engineered immune cells to target disease-causing cells. Currently, its lead product candidate is rese-cel, a CAR-T therapy aimed at treating serious autoimmune diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus, myositis, systemic sclerosis, and myasthenia gravis. The company does not yet have an approved product on the market, so funding comes from equity and partnerships.

Recent focus areas for Cabaletta Bio include quickly enrolling patients into its RESET clinical trial platform, which tests rese-cel in several autoimmune diseases. Success depends on producing positive clinical trial data so the therapy can move through regulatory approval. Maintaining robust intellectual property around its platform and building out manufacturing partnerships are also key priorities as it advances toward late-phase trials and eventual commercialization.

Major Developments in the Quarter

The quarter was characterized by rapid progress in clinical activities and a decisive strengthening of the balance sheet, fueled primarily by a 60.7 percent increase in research and development costs. General and administrative spending also climbed but at a less pronounced rate. This pattern reflects an acceleration towards pivotal-phase clinical studies and the need for expanded infrastructure to handle broader patient recruitment and trial site management.

Cabaletta fully enrolled five autoimmune disease cohorts within its RESET CAR-T clinical platform as of July 31, 2025, spanning over 70 clinical sites. The company reported particularly strong momentum in enrolling patients with myositis, dermatomyositis, systemic sclerosis, and myasthenia gravis. At the 2025 European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR), Cabaletta shared early data from 18 evaluable patients across three RESET trials. The data showed that nearly all patients were able to discontinue immunomodulatory drugs and steroids, suggesting a favorable risk-benefit profile in these small, early-phase cohorts.

Beyond enrollment figures, the company achieved a significant regulatory milestone by aligning with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the design of its registrational cohorts for the RESET-Myositis program. This step streamlines the regulatory pathway toward a potential Biologics License Application (BLA) submission, targeted for 2027 if either new trial cohort succeeds. Additional FDA meetings are scheduled through 2026 to clarify next steps for other RESET programs addressing lupus, systemic sclerosis, and myasthenia gravis.

On the financing side, Cabaletta secured approximately $94 million in net proceeds from a public equity offering. This move drove cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments to $194.7 million as of June 30, 2025, extending its projected operating runway into the second half of 2026. The company also advanced its manufacturing readiness, finalizing technology transfers to partners like Oxford Biomedica for viral vector supply and Lonza for commercial drug product production—critical for supporting the next stage of clinical and potential commercial operations.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Future Watchpoints

The company did not issue formal financial or product sales guidance for the next quarter or fiscal year. Leadership did reiterate confidence that its current funding should cover all planned operations and studies into the second half of 2026.

Investors should watch for several near-term events: the initiation of two new registrational myositis cohorts in the second half of 2025, the first full RESET-Myositis Phase 1/2 trial data in that period, as well as initial Phase 1/2 results from two additional RESET studies (RESET-PV and RESET-MG). All eyes remain on whether Cabaletta can convert robust enrollment and preliminary clinical results into positive, larger-scale data readouts and smooth dialogue with the FDA, with ultimate regulatory approval and commercial adoption several years away.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

