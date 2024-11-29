CA Cultural Technology Group Shows Strong Financial Turnaround

CA Cultural Technology Group Ltd. (HK:1566) has released an update.

CA Cultural Technology Group Ltd. reports a robust financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, with a 9.7% increase in revenue to HK$192.6 million and a remarkable 101% rise in gross profit to HK$41.2 million. Impressively, the company reduced its loss to HK$1.9 million, a significant 97.6% decrease from the previous year, indicating a strong turnaround. This financial upswing suggests potential growth prospects for investors eyeing the company’s stock.

