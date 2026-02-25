C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) Price Target Increased by 14.49% to 11.51

The average one-year price target for C4 Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:CCCC) has been revised to $11.51 / share. This is an increase of 14.49% from the prior estimate of $10.05 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 317.08% from the latest reported closing price of $2.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in C4 Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 21.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCCC is 0.04%, an increase of 10.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.26% to 81,028K shares. The put/call ratio of CCCC is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 9,439K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ra Capital Management holds 8,000K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 7,172K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares , representing an increase of 84.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 540.38% over the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 7,098K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 4,345K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,853K shares , representing a decrease of 11.69%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.