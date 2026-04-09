Is C3.ai's C3 Code Platform a New Catalyst for Enterprise AI Adoption?

C3.ai, Inc. AI recently introduced C3 Code, an enterprise AI development platform that enables users to generate applications using natural language. The launch comes as enterprises increasingly shift from pilot programs to production-scale AI deployments, with a growing focus on achieving measurable economic value.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported that customers are moving beyond isolated use cases and are instead prioritizing enterprise-wide AI transformations. In this environment, the ability to demonstrate value quickly is becoming increasingly important, particularly as organizations look to accelerate the transition from pilot projects to full-scale implementations.

C3 Code is designed to help streamline this process by automating portions of the development lifecycle using agentic AI. While still early, C3.ai’s internal use of similar technologies provides some context. Management noted that applying agentic AI across functions such as engineering, sales and marketing has driven productivity improvements of up to 100x, enabling faster execution of workflows like proposal generation and development tasks.

Another notable feature is C3 Code’s model-agnostic architecture, which allows customers to select AI models based on specific use cases and cost considerations. This flexibility may be particularly relevant for enterprises seeking to optimize AI investments while maintaining control over their technology stack.

Through the launch of C3 Code, C3.ai is effectively testing whether agentic AI can evolve from improving development workflows to enabling enterprise-wide AI deployment at scale. If execution continues to gain traction, this approach could mark a broader inflection point — where AI not only accelerates application development but also fundamentally reshapes how enterprises build, deploy and operationalize AI systems across their organizations.

AI’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of C3.ai have declined 38% in the past three months compared with the industry’s fall of 18.1%. In the same time frame, other industry players like TaskUs, Inc. TASK, Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS and ServiceNow, Inc. NOW have lost 42.4%, 17.9% and 31.7%, respectively.

AI Three-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, AI trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 5.13, significantly below the industry’s average of 12.36. Then again, other industry players, such as TaskUs, ServiceNow and Leidos Holdings, have P/S ratios of 0.48, 1.13 and 6.09, respectively.

AI’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for C3.ai’s fiscal 2026 loss per share has widened in the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of AI Stock



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The company is likely to report dismal earnings, with projections indicating a plunge of 229.3% year over year in fiscal 2026. Conversely, industry players like ServiceNow and Leidos Holdings are likely to witness growth of 18% and 2.6%, respectively, in 2026 earnings. Meanwhile, TaskUs' 2026 earnings are expected to decline 11.7% year over year.

AI stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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