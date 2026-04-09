C3.ai vs. Palantir Technologies: Diverging Paths in Revenue

Key Points

C3.ai currently exhibits a steep revenue decline, while Palantir Technologies maintains a trajectory of revenue growth.

Over the last eight quarters, Palantir Technologies has reported consistent quarter-over-quarter revenue expansion, whereas C3.ai has displayed high volatility and recent sequential decreases.

Investors should watch whether the revenue gap between the two companies continues to widen or begins to stabilize in upcoming quarters.

10 stocks we like better than C3.ai ›

Diverging revenue and margins between two companies in the same industry can tell investors a lot about their competitive position.

C3.ai: Facing Revenue Contraction

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is an enterprise software company that provides an application development platform and turnkey solutions to help customers deploy complex systems across global regions. Revenue hasn’t been consistent, and it’s even more inconsistent where it counts. C3.ai reported a negative 250% net income margin for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2026, during a period marked by a leadership transition.

Palantir Technologies: Steady Revenue Expansion

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) builds and deploys software platforms that enable the intelligence community and commercial organizations to securely integrate, analyze, and manage large datasets. It posted a net income margin of approximately 43% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, and recently struck multiple partnerships and several multi-year contract renewals with major companies.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue here refers to the data provider's standardized income-statement revenue line item, which serves as a fundamental measure of the total sales a business generates and helps investors gauge overall customer demand.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Quarterly Revenue for C3.ai and Palantir Technologies

Quarter (Period End) C3.ai Revenue Palantir Technologies Revenue Q1 2024 $78.4 million (period ended January 2024) $634.3 million (period ended March 2024) Q2 2024 $86.6 million (period ended April 2024) $678.1 million (period ended June 2024) Q3 2024 $87.2 million (period ended July 2024) $725.5 million (period ended Sept. 2024) Q4 2024 $94.3 million (period ended Oct. 2024) $827.5 million (period ended Dec. 2024) Q1 2025 $98.8 million (period ended Jan. 2025) $883.9 million (period ended March 2025) Q2 2025 $108.7 million (period ended April 2025) $1.0 billion (period ended June 2025) Q3 2025 $70.3 million (period ended July 2025) $1.2 billion (period ended Sept. 2025) Q4 2025 $75.1 million (period ended Oct. 2025) $1.4 billion (period ended Dec. 2025) Q1 2026 $53.3 million (period ended Jan. 2026) Not yet reported

Data source: Company filings. Data as of April 8, 2026.

Foolish Take

These two top AI software providers paint a stark contrast for investors. Over the last two years, C3.ai’s quarterly revenue has fallen, while Palantir has grown substantially. Palantir is not only growing faster, but its quarterly revenue growth has also accelerated in every quarter over the past two years.

A comparison of financials, especially between two companies in the same industry, often points investors to the better business. The numbers clearly show that Palantir is a far superior AI software business with an attractive offering. The company’s 43% profit margin is a clear signal that customers are willing to pay a premium to use its AI platforms.

Meanwhile, C3.ai has reported a GAAP net loss in every quarter over the past two years. This shows C3.ai is in a challenging competitive position, while Palantir is demonstrating a large addressable market for its AI platforms.

Investors will want to watch how the company performs following the appointment of new CEO Stephen Ehikian, who has prior experience building and growing AI companies. If C3.ai shares are going to rebound and prove a bargain, it needs to demonstrate that its addressable market can sustain growing demand.

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John Ballard has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.