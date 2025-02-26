C3.ai Posts 26% Revenue Growth

C3.ai (NYSE:AI), a leading enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) company, demonstrated strong performance in its fiscal third quarter of 2025 earnings release on Feb. 26, 2025. The company reported revenue of $98.8 million, marking a 26% increase from the same period last year and exceeding analyst estimates of $98 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) improved to $(0.12), a notable improvement from the expected $(0.25). Despite ongoing losses, the quarter reflects significant strategic progress.

Metric Q3 FY2025 Q3 FY2025 Estimate Q3 FY2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $(0.12) $(0.25) $(0.13) +7.7% Revenue $98.8M $98M $78.4M +26.0% Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $68.2M — $54.7M +24.7% Subscription Revenue $85.7M — $70.4M +22.0%

Company and Business Overview

C3.ai is a pioneer in the enterprise AI sector, known for its model-driven architecture and comprehensive AI solutions. Its unique architecture allows for the rapid development and deployment of AI applications. The company's recent focus on generative AI solutions and strategic partnerships are critical for its growth. Generative AI is a rapidly growing field, drawing significant industry attention. Key factors contributing to C3.ai’s success include its strong, expanding partnerships, particularly with cloud technology leaders like Amazon's AWS and Microsoft Azure, helping to broaden its market reach and distribution capabilities.

Quarterly Highlights and Strategic Developments

C3.ai made several key developments during the quarter. Revenue growth was a standout, with total revenue advancing 26% year-over-year to $98.8 million. This growth was bolstered by a 22% increase in subscription revenue, reaching $85.7 million. The strong performance exceeded both analyst and management's expectations, reflecting effective execution of strategic plans. Operating expenses were high, with sales and marketing expenses at $61.2 million, impacting profitability. The company reported a narrower-than-expected non-GAAP loss from operations at $(23.1) million.

One of the most significant achievements during the quarter was the expansion of strategic partnerships. The partnership with Microsoft, in particular, allowed for a 460% increase in collaborative agreements across various industries. The joint sales campaign with Microsoft targeted over 600 accounts globally, showcasing the strength and potential of this alliance. Other strategic partnerships with AWS and McKinsey & Company QuantumBlack further enhanced C3.ai’s distribution network and product deployment capabilities.

Generative AI solutions also saw increased adoption with 20 new pilot programs launched in the quarter. Notable collaborations with the U.S. Department of Defense and Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages underscore the scalability and industry interest in C3.ai's generative AI capabilities. These developments are essential for future growth and positioning in the competitive AI landscape.

Despite these advancements, the company continues to face profitability challenges, reporting a GAAP operating loss of $(87.6) million. Research and development costs totaled $59.4 million.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, C3.ai projects continued revenue growth, with fourth-quarter guidance set between $103.6 million and $113.6 million, reflecting confidence in ongoing strategic initiatives. Full-year fiscal 2025 revenue guidance remains robust, with expectations of reaching between $383.9 million and $393.9 million.

For investors, C3.ai's focus on expanding strategic partnerships and enhancing AI innovation is promising. While the road to profitability requires diligence in managing expenses, the company's strategic direction and partnerships, especially with tech giants like Microsoft, hint at significant potential for growth in the quarters ahead.

