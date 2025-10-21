C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed the most recent trading day at $18.23, moving -1.03% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.49% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of C3.ai, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.33, reflecting a 450% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $75.14 million, down 20.35% from the prior-year quarter.

AI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.33 per share and revenue of $299.06 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -224.39% and -23.13%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. C3.ai, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

