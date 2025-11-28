C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $14.45, marking a +2.05% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.54% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.65%.

The stock of company has fallen by 16.85% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.8%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on December 3, 2025. In that report, analysts expect C3.ai, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 433.33%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $75.14 million, reflecting a 20.35% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.33 per share and revenue of $299.06 million, indicating changes of -224.39% and -23.13%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. C3.ai, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 96, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

