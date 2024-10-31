C3.ai awarded U.S. patent for AI agent generative AI technology

C3 AI announced the issuance of a new U.S. patent for its advanced AI agent generative AI technology. This patent reinforces C3 AI’s commitment to innovation and its leadership in generative AI. The patent details a sophisticated system and method for managing multiple AI agents to orchestrate actions using multimodal foundation models. The C3 Generative AI architecture orchestrates AI agents, tools, and smaller machine-learning models to retrieve information across both structured and unstructured data, reason on information, take actions, produce natural language summaries, and identify actionable insights. Key Patented Technology: AI Orchestrator: An AI orchestrator coordinates multiple AI agents, invokes specialized machine-learning models or other tools, and handles diverse data types and tasks. Autonomy: Designed to be autonomous, meaning the AI agents can operate independently to perform tasks across various business functions like sales, service, marketing, and commerce. AI agents can be fully customized to fit the specific needs of any industry or business process, using tools that are already familiar to programmers and data scientists. Multimodal Model Integration: The system integrates advanced multimodal models to break down inputs into a series of instructions for different agents. Natural Language Summarization: The technology generates comprehensive summaries from varied data sources, significantly improving decision making. Traceability and Security: C3 Generative AI agents provide full traceability to sources, comprehensive enterprise access controls, high security, minimal hallucinations, and are LLM agnostic.

