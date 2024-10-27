News & Insights

Stocks

C29 Metals Partners with Volkov Geology for Uranium Exploration

October 27, 2024 — 07:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

C29 Metals Limited (AU:C29) has released an update.

C29 Metals Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Volkov Geology, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan’s national uranium producer Kazatomprom, marking a significant move in its uranium exploration efforts. Volkov Geology will provide geological and technical services for C29’s upcoming drill program in Kazakhstan, leveraging its extensive experience and capabilities in uranium exploration. This partnership is expected to propel C29 Metals towards its goal of becoming a major player in the global uranium market.

For further insights into AU:C29 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.