C29 Metals Partners with Volkov Geology for Uranium Exploration

C29 Metals Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Volkov Geology, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan’s national uranium producer Kazatomprom, marking a significant move in its uranium exploration efforts. Volkov Geology will provide geological and technical services for C29’s upcoming drill program in Kazakhstan, leveraging its extensive experience and capabilities in uranium exploration. This partnership is expected to propel C29 Metals towards its goal of becoming a major player in the global uranium market.

