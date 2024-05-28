C29 Metals Director Bolsters Shareholding

C29 Metals Limited (AU:C29) has released an update.

C29 Metals Limited has announced a change in the holdings of director Mr. James Myers, who has made an on-market purchase of 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.072 each, increasing his total shareholding to 4,400,000 shares alongside 750,000 unquoted options. There were no disposals reported, and the transaction did not occur during a closed period requiring prior clearance.

For further insights into AU:C29 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.