C29 Metals Director Bolsters Shareholding

May 28, 2024 — 08:48 pm EDT

C29 Metals Limited (AU:C29) has released an update.

C29 Metals Limited has announced a change in the holdings of director Mr. James Myers, who has made an on-market purchase of 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.072 each, increasing his total shareholding to 4,400,000 shares alongside 750,000 unquoted options. There were no disposals reported, and the transaction did not occur during a closed period requiring prior clearance.

