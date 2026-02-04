C WorldWide Group Loads Up 45,000 MercadoLibre Shares Worth $94 Million

Key Points

Increased MELI stake by 44,747 shares; estimated transaction value of $93.99 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value rose by $87.34 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement.

Estimated trade equaled 1.64% of C WorldWide Group's reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

Post-trade holdings: 53,411 shares valued at $107.58 million.

MELI now represents 1.88% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

C WorldWide Group Holding A/S bought increased its stake in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), according to a February 04, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 04, 2026, C WorldWide Group Holding A/S purchased 44,747 additional shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter, is approximately $93.99 million. The fund's quarter-end position value in MercadoLibre increased by $87.34 million, a figure which includes both trading activity and stock price changes.

What else to know

This was a buy; the position now accounts for 1.88% of C WorldWide Group's reportable U.S. equity assets under management

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: GOOGL: $496.35 million (8.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $416.40 million (7.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: AMZN: $411.73 million (7.2% of AUM) NYSE: V: $372.59 million (6.5% of AUM) NYSE: TMO: $369.94 million (6.5% of AUM)

As of February 3, 2026, MercadoLibre shares were priced at $2,099.90

One-year total return: 10.0%; underperformed the S&P 500 by 5.40 percentage points over the same period

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/3/26) $2,099.90 Market Capitalization $106.46 billion Revenue (TTM) $26.19 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.08 billion

Company snapshot

Offers an integrated suite of e-commerce, fintech, logistics, classifieds, advertising, and digital storefront solutions across Latin America.

Generates revenue primarily through transaction fees, payment processing, credit products, advertising, logistics services, and value-added marketplace offerings.

Serves businesses, merchants, and individual consumers seeking online commerce, digital payments, credit, and related services in Latin American markets.

MercadoLibre, Inc. is a leading e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America, operating at scale across multiple countries with a diverse portfolio of digital solutions. The company leverages its integrated ecosystem—including marketplace, payments, credit, and logistics—to drive user engagement and monetize a broad customer base.

What this transaction means for investors

C Worldwide increased its MercadoLibre stake by 517% in Q4. In a sense, its interest in the Latin America conglomerate is not unusual since Amazon is one of the fund’s largest positions.

The retail stock struggled over the last year as its e-commerce markets faced more competition from Amazon and others. Also, its fintech arm Mercado Pago had to massively increase its provision for doubtful accounts, as many of the loans it made remain unpaid.

However, MercadoLibre has employed technology to address the increase in nonperforming loans.

Also, C Worldwide may have seen an opportunity, especially given the rapid improvement in Argentina’s economy, one of MercadoLibre’s largest markets. Moreover, the leadership change in Venezuela after the quarter ended could provide further opportunity for the company.

Finally, the stock’s slow growth has helped make MercadoLibre a cheaper stock. While it may not appear so, given its P/E ratio of 51, that earnings multiple compares well with Amazon in past years, indicating a recovery could come sooner rather than later.

