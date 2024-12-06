News & Insights

Stocks

Bytes Technology Sees Stake Adjustment by Coronation

December 06, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bytes Technology Group Plc (GB:BYIT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Coronation Fund Managers has adjusted its stake in Bytes Technology Group PLC, now holding 8.96% of the voting rights, down slightly from 9%. This change, effective from December 4, 2024, highlights the dynamic nature of shareholder positions and could impact investor perceptions of Bytes Technology’s market standing.

For further insights into GB:BYIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.