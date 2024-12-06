Bytes Technology Sees Stake Adjustment by Coronation

Bytes Technology Group Plc (GB:BYIT) has released an update.
Coronation Fund Managers has adjusted its stake in Bytes Technology Group PLC, now holding 8.96% of the voting rights, down slightly from 9%. This change, effective from December 4, 2024, highlights the dynamic nature of shareholder positions and could impact investor perceptions of Bytes Technology’s market standing.
