Bytes Technology Group Eyes Block Listing

Bytes Technology Group Plc has applied for a block listing of 2.5 million ordinary shares on the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange, set to take place on June 3, 2024. These shares are to be issued as needed under the company’s share option plan for employees and will be on par with existing issued shares.

