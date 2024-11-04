News & Insights

Stocks

Bytes Technology Group Announces Interim Dividend Details

November 04, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bytes Technology Group Plc (GB:BYIT) has released an update.

Bytes Technology Group Plc announced an interim dividend of 3.1 pence per share for the six months ending August 2024, with South African shareholders receiving a ZAR equivalent adjusted for currency exchange. The dividend will be paid on November 22, 2024, to shareholders on record as of November 8, 2024.

For further insights into GB:BYIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.