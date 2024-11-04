Bytes Technology Group Announces Interim Dividend Details

Bytes Technology Group Plc (GB:BYIT) has released an update.

Bytes Technology Group Plc announced an interim dividend of 3.1 pence per share for the six months ending August 2024, with South African shareholders receiving a ZAR equivalent adjusted for currency exchange. The dividend will be paid on November 22, 2024, to shareholders on record as of November 8, 2024.

