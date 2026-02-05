Byrna Technologies Inc. Announces Decline In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.36 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $9.67 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.0% to $35.25 million from $27.98 million last year.

Byrna Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

