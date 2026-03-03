Byrna Technologies Appoints Conn Davis To Succeed Retiring Bryan Ganz As CEO

(RTTNews) - Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN), a defense technology company, announced Tuesday that Bryan Ganz is retiring as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Company's Board of Directors. Ganz has been CEO since 2019 after first joining the Company's Board in 2016.

Following an extensive search process, with the assistance of a leading independent search firm, the Byrna Board has appointed Conn Davis to succeed Ganz and join the Board as a Director, effective immediately. To facilitate a smooth transition, Ganz will serve as an advisor to support the incoming CEO for up to six months.

Additionally, as part of Byrna's broader leadership succession strategy, TJ Kennedy, who has served as a Director since September 2025, has been elected to succeed Herbert Hughes as Chair of the Board. Hughes will continue to serve as a Director on the Board.

Davis most recently served in a series of executive leadership positions at MasterBrand, Inc., culminating in his role as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development. Earlier in his time at MasterBrand, Davis served as EVP, Corporate Strategy and GM eCommerce, after serving as Vice President, Corporate Strategy.

Prior to joining MasterBrand, Davis served as Director of Strategy at Fortune Brands Home & Security, before which he worked at Bain & Company and at Jenkins & Kling, P.C. and Brown & James, P.C. as an attorney.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.