$BYON stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BYON stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,019,726 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BYON:
$BYON Insider Trading Activity
$BYON insiders have traded $BYON stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARCUS LEMONIS (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD) purchased 19,193 shares for an estimated $96,540
$BYON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $BYON stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,407,007 shares (+133.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,160,640
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 990,960 shares (+41.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,747,568
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 854,725 shares (-28.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,957,405
- INVESCO LTD. removed 770,945 shares (-96.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,471,481
- ABLE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC added 674,673 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,913,103
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 460,600 shares (+1481.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,671,480
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC removed 454,817 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,637,938
