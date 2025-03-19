Is BYD's Ultra-Fast Charging a Game-Changer for the EV Industry?

Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd BYDDY is making waves with a bold claim—charging an electric vehicle (EV) could soon take as little time as refueling a gasoline car. This could be a massive breakthrough in tackling one of the biggest hurdles to widespread EV adoption — charging anxiety.

Range anxiety has long been a concern for EV buyers who still fear that their vehicle will run out of charge before reaching its destination. While EV range has improved, charging anxiety remains a significant barrier. No one wants to wait hours for their car to recharge or drive to a charging station only to find it occupied or out of service.

BYD’s latest technology aims to change that. With its new "Super e-Platform," BYD is making a huge leap forward in battery technology and charging speed. The company claims its latest batteries can achieve 400 kilometers (about 249 miles) of range with just five minutes of charging. The new system boasts a peak charging speed of one megawatt, making it the fastest mass-produced system available. If these claims hold up, BYD could be rewriting the rules of EV charging.

BYD said that its Han L sedan and the Tang L SUV models will feature the Super e-Platform. The Han L starts at 270,000 yuan, while the Tang L SUV starts at 280,000 yuan. The company says the Han L is so advanced that it is comparable to a Formula E racing car. Both vehicles also come equipped with BYD’s latest God’s Eye smart-driving technology.

How Did BYDDY Do It?

BYD credits its breakthrough to several key innovations. The company has developed an “all liquid-cooled megawatt flash charging terminal system.” This system ensures efficient heat management, which is critical for maintaining battery life and safety during ultra-fast charging.

Another key development is BYD’s next-generation silicon carbide power chip, which has a voltage rating of up to 1500V, the highest in the industry. This chip enables faster energy transfer with reduced energy losses. Additionally, BYD’s new flash-charging battery includes ultra-fast ion channels that reduce internal resistance by 50%, helping to speed up charging times.

The company has also introduced a high-speed 30,000 RPM motor. According to BYD, this not only improves vehicle speed but also reduces the motor’s weight and size, enhancing overall power efficiency.

To support this new technology, BYD plans to build over 4,000 ultra-fast charging stations across China. This expansion will ensure that drivers can take full advantage of the Super e-Platform’s charging speeds.

BYDDY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competition in the Fast-Charging Race

While BYD’s claims are impressive, it isn’t the only company working on ultra-fast charging. Tesla’s TSLA latest Superchargers can charge at up to 500 kilowatts, adding 270 kilometers of range in 15 minutes. Mercedes-Benzhas also announced that its upcoming all-electric CLA can recharge up to 325 kilometers in 10 minutes. Chinese competitors XPeng XPEV and Zeekr offer charging speeds that provide around 280 and 342 miles of range, respectively, in 10 minutes. Li Auto LI equips one of its vehicles with a battery from Contemporary Amperex Technology (“CATL”), enabling a 500-kilometer range with a 12-minute charge.

Battery swapping is another alternative, allowing drivers to exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones in minutes. Just yesterday, Chinese automaker NIO Inc. NIO announced a strategic partnership with battery giant CATL to develop the largest and most advanced battery-swapping network for passenger vehicles. This approach eliminates charging wait times altogether and is gaining traction in China. CATL will inject around $350 million into Nio’s power unit.

Competitors are, of course, making strides, but BYD’s latest moves are a major game changer.

Are There Any Challenges in Ultra-Fast Charging?

BYD’s technology could significantly accelerate EV adoption, but there might be a few hurdles. Ultra-fast charging requires massive amounts of energy, which means expensive infrastructure upgrades. These high-speed chargers need strong grid connections, making installation costly.

Premium carmakers will likely rush to match BYD’s advancements, but mass-market brands may prioritize affordability over extreme charging speeds. Many EV owners charge their vehicles overnight at home when electricity is cheaper, reducing the need for ultra-fast charging in daily use.

Another concern is battery longevity. Fast charging generates more heat, which can degrade battery health over time. Automakers will need to ensure that frequent use of ultra-fast charging doesn’t shorten battery life or reduce efficiency.

Final Thoughts

BYD’s latest innovation is a major step forward for the EV industry. If the company delivers on its claims, it might solve one of the biggest concerns preventing consumers from making the switch to electric. However, challenges like infrastructure costs, battery health, and energy consumption remain. While BYD may have taken the lead in the charging race, competition is heating up. Whether this is a true game-changer or just another incremental step in EV evolution will depend on how well the technology performs in real-world conditions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.