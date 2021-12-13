BYD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.76, changing hands as low as $61.60 per share. Boyd Gaming Corp. shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BYD's low point in its 52 week range is $40.4371 per share, with $71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.60.

