BYD Introduces Most Affordable EV Model in the United Kingdom

BYD Company Limited BYDDY, an EV manufacturer in China, has introduced its most affordable model in the United Kingdom as part of its broader strategy to surpass Tesla as the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer. The newly launched Dolphin Surf is the European version of BYD’s top-selling Chinese model, the Seagull, which recently saw its price drop to just $7,800 in China following further cuts.



While the China Automobile Manufacturers Association didn’t name BYD directly, it recently cautioned that ongoing price reductions are fueling fears of a renewed price war in the Chinese EV market. BYD’s Dolphin Surf, priced from around $25,000, appears to be extending that pricing pressure into Europe.



In the United Kingdom, BYD outpaced Tesla in monthly vehicle registrations last month, selling 3,025 vehicles compared to Tesla’s 2,016 units, and is on track to challenge Tesla’s full-year performance. In April, BYD also overtook Tesla in European registrations for the first time, even before the Dolphin Surf entered the market.



Currently, the UK’s least expensive EV is the Dacia Spring, starting at $20,000 with a WLTP range of 140 miles. BYD’s base Dolphin Surf “Active” variant offers a 203-mile range, while the “Boost” version extends that to 305 miles and starts at $30,000. Both models come equipped with premium features, such as a 10.1-inch rotatable touchscreen and smart driving functions. Although EVs already tend to be cheaper to own than petrol cars, the emergence of compact, low-cost EVs is seen as key to attracting more budget-conscious buyers.



BYD’s rapid growth in Europe continues despite the European Union imposing 17.4% tariffs on its vehicles due to concerns over Chinese government subsidies. The United Kingdom, however, has not imposed such tariffs, making it an attractive and increasingly important market for BYD.

