BYD & ExxonMobil Boost Cooperation in Hybrid EV Innovation

China’s largest automaker, BYD Company Limited BYDDY and Exxon Mobil Corporation’s XOM entity in China, ExxonMobil China Investment Co., Ltd., have agreed to strengthen their cooperation in new-energy hybrid technology. The two companies signed a new strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Jan. 26, 2026.

The MoU reflects a continuation of a long-term partnership between BYD and ExxonMobil, highlighting joint research and development, technical collaboration and the transformation of research outcomes into real-world applications. Both companies plan to work on industry standards and brand-level cooperation related to hybrid technologies, highlighting a broader strategic alignment beyond individual products.

Previously, BYD and ExxonMobil jointly developed a customized engine oil specifically designed for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). The product was created to meet the unique operating conditions of these vehicles, including frequent engine starts, short driving distances and low-temperature operation. This new agreement builds on that foundation and expands the scope of collaboration.

Supply chain support is another key component of the partnership. ExxonMobil will leverage its global production network, logistics capabilities and supply chain expertise to deliver compliant lubricant products to BYD’s overseas production facilities on time. This support aims to strengthen BYD’s ability to respond more quickly and reliably toglobal markettrends.

In addition to supply chain support, the partnership will also focus on new material innovations, making vehicles more sustainable. This demonstrates the partnership’s shared goal of improving hybrid technology while supporting energy efficiency and environmental responsibility.

While financial terms, investment figures and product launch timelines have not been disclosed, the agreement signals BYD and ExxonMobil’s commitment to promoting cleaner and more efficient hybrid vehicles worldwide.

Overall, BYD and ExxonMobil aim to advance PHEV technology, making hybrid vehicles more efficient, reliable and sustainable while reinforcing a shared commitment to cleaner, greener transportation worldwide.

