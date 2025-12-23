BYD to Expand Portfolio With Compact and Affordable Pickup

BYD Company Limited BYDDY is preparing to unveil a new pickup truck positioned below the Shark as a more affordable option, per Electrek. The recent design patents offer an early glimpse.



The automaker introduced its first pickup, the Shark 6, in Mexico this May and has since expanded sales to markets, including Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Panama, Peru and others. The Shark 6 competes with models such as the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.



The Shark 6 is a plug-in hybrid pickup built on BYD’s Dual Mode Off-Road (DMO) platform. It features a 29.58 kWh battery, dual electric motors, and a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, delivering roughly 430 horsepower (321 kW) and 650 Nm of torque. The model offers up to 62 miles (100 km) of electric-only range and a combined driving range of about 522 miles (840 km).



New patents filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office suggest BYD is developing a smaller pickup than the Shark. While pricing and specifications have not been disclosed, several design elements point to a more compact, lower-cost model compared with the mid-size Shark 6.



The patent images indicate a unibody construction, commonly seen in smaller crossovers, which reinforces the idea that this truck will sit below the Shark in BYD’s lineup. Per CarNewsChina reports, it will serve as the entry-level model within the Shark family.



BYD has not confirmed whether the new pickup will be fully electric or a plug-in hybrid. However, it may share the DMO platform with the Shark 6, or potentially use BYD’s more cost-effective DM-i or DM-p hybrid powertrain systems.



Per Carscoops, a complete unveiling is anticipated in the near term, with manufacturing set to start in early 2026. Right-hand-drive variants are expected shortly thereafter and signal BYD’s intent to expand into markets beyond China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.