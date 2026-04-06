BYD Is Closing In on the U.S., but Tesla Still Holds the Edge

Key Points

Canada and Mexico create BYD's strategic pathway toward eventual U.S. market entry.

BYD's scale advantage will be tough for other automakers to compete with.

BYD will still be reliant on Tesla's charging network if it does enter the U.S. market.

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Tariffs. Politics. Trade wars. It may not be enough.

For years, U.S. policymakers have tried everything to stop China from doing something that may just end up being inevitable: Putting Chinese cars on American roads.

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Indeed, it is going to happen. Here's why.

Chinese carmaker BYD (OTC: BYDDY) recently announced plans to launch roughly 20 new dealerships in Canada. The move came right after Canada slashed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) from 100% to about 6%.

Coupled with its exposure in Mexico, BYD is now building everything it needs to create a strong North American presence in preparation for an eventual entrance into the U.S. market.

Building a North American foothold

BYD already has sales presence, potential manufacturing leverage, and an established distribution network in Mexico. And now it's developing dealership networks and consumer exposure in Canada.

Together, they form a North American footprint that lays the groundwork for a move into the U.S. by accomplishing three strategic moves:

Regulatory framework: Operating in Canada forces BYD to meet Western safety compliance and certification standards. Brand familiarity: American consumers don't adopt unknown auto brands overnight. But if BYD vehicles are already on Canadian roads, serviced locally, and reviewed by North American drivers, it lowers the psychological barrier to U.S. adoption. Supply chain optionality: Mexico creates a potential workaround for future trade friction. If BYD eventually localizes production or assembly in North America, it could reduce tariff exposure, qualify under regional trade frameworks, and move closer to U.S. market access.

Make no mistake: BYD isn't waiting for permission to enter the U.S. market. It's preparing for it. And by the time tariffs ease, policies shift, or local production becomes viable, the company will already have customers, infrastructure, and regional scale.

The Tesla obstacle

To be sure, when it comes to EVs, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) still remains the leader in software, AI and autonomy, charging infrastructure, and brand dominance in the U.S.

Ironically, when BYD finally starts selling cars in the U.S., it is likely to rely on Tesla for its charging network. You have to understand that Tesla doesn't just sell the most popular EVs in the U.S., it built the charging infrastructure that those EVs depend on.

Tesla's Supercharger network is the only one in America that truly works at scale. It's reliable and fast, and the actual "plug" -- the NACS (North American Charging Standard) -- is now becoming the default standard adopted by companies like Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM).

That means every new entrant (even a global powerhouse like BYD) faces a tough choice: Plug into Tesla's network or spend billions trying to replicate something Tesla already perfected.

That being said, in terms of range and price, BYD's current lineup could still pose a serious challenge to today's automakers selling EVs in the U.S.

The range and price dilemma

The average price of a new EV in the U.S. is $55,300, according to Cox Automotive. And most of these EVs deliver a range of roughly 250 to 350 miles per charge.

Now take a look at BYD's current line-up, which boasts an average price of $34,900, and, based on U.S. EPA standards, delivers all-electric ranges of between 133 miles and 452 miles.



At this stage in the game, BYD is already ahead in terms of range and price. And even if BYD had to increase prices for the U.S. market as a result of higher labor costs, tariffs, and regulatory protocols, the company could still potentially undercut other carmakers due to its scale advantage and vertical integration. BYD sold 4.6 million vehicles in 2025, compared to the 1.6 million Tesla delivered.

Of course, anything could change by the time BYD is in a position to enter the U.S. market.

U.S. carmakers could end up successfully competing with BYD on price and range. BYD could find itself in a partnership with a U.S. carmaker. Polices could shift in favor of BYD. But there's no doubt that if BYD were to enter the U.S. market today, it would pose a legitimate threat to U.S. carmakers' efforts to bring new EVs to market.

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Jeff Siegel has no positions in the mentioned stocks. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends BYD Company and General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.