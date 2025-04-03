Is BXP Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Valued at a market cap of $10.6 billion, BXP, Inc. (BXP) is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that develops, owns, and manages premier workplaces in the United States. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s segments by geographic area are Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks, and BXP fits this criterion perfectly. The company's property segments include Office (encompassing office, life sciences, and retail), Residential, and Hotel. Its portfolio spans 53.3 million square feet across 185 properties, including seven currently under construction or redevelopment.

The REIT dropped 24.7% from its 52-week high of $90.11. In addition, BXP stock has dipped 7.9% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which declined 8.7% over the same period.

In the longer term, BXP is down 15.4% over the last six months, underperforming NASX’s 1.8% loss. However, shares of BXP have risen 9.2% over the past 52 weeks, whereas the NASDAQ has climbed 8.4% in the same period.

Since mid-February, BXP has been trading below its 200-day moving average. Also, this stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-December

Despite topping Wall Street expectations with revenue of $858.5 million in Q4 2024 on Jan. 28, its shares fell 5.9% on the following day. Moreover, the results matched Wall Street expectations, with funds from operations (FFO) coming in at $1.79 per share. Furthermore, for the full-year fiscal year 2025, the company expects EPS to be in the range of $1.57 - $1.75 and FFO to be between $6.77 per diluted share and $6.95 per share.

Moreover, compared to its rival, Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) has performed weaker than BXP. DEA has crumbled 20.9% over the past six months and has decreased 5.6% over the past 52 weeks.

Although BXP has outperformed compared to the Nasdaq over the past 52 weeks, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and it is currently trading below the mean price target of $79.44.

