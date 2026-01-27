BXP Q4 FFO Down

(RTTNews) - BXP, Inc. (BXP) reported that its fourth quarter funds from operations declined to $280.2 million or $1.76 per share from $284.0 million or $1.79 per share last year. FFO for the fourth quarter was less than the midpoint of BXP's guidance by $0.05 primarily due to non-cash straight-line rent reserves related to two clients and higher general and administrative costs.

Net income attributable to the company for the quarter was $248.5 million, or $1.56 per share, compared to a loss of $230.0 million, or $1.45 per share last year. Earnings per share exceeded the midpoint of BXP's guidance by $0.74 per share primarily due to the gains on sales recognized in connection with the disposition activity completed in the fourth quarter.

Revenue for the quarter increased 2.2% to $877.1 million from $858.6 million last year. Analysts expected revenue of $872.01 million for the quarter.

Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.50 per share and revenues of $872.01 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

BXP provided updated guidance for first quarter 2026 EPS of $0.32 - $0.34 and FFO of $1.56 - $1.58 per share, and full year 2026 EPS of $2.08 - $2.29 and FFO of $6.88 - $7.04 per diluted share. Analysts expect annual earnings of $2.02 per share. The midpoint of full-year 2026 guidance is $0.11 per share greater than its 2025 FFO per share.

BXP closed Tuesday's regular trading at $65.22, up $0.45 or 0.69%. In after-hours trading, the stock edged slightly higher to $65.37, gaining $0.15 or 0.23%.

