BXP Q1 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - BXP, Inc. (BXP), Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $61.2 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $79.9 million, or $0.51 per share last year.

Revenue for the first quarter increased 3.1% to $865.2 million, compared to $839.4 million last year.

Funds from Operations for the first quarter were $260.6 million or $1.64 per share, compared to FFO of $271.3 million, or $1.73 per share last year.

Looking forward to the second quarter, BXP expects earnings of $0.38 - $0.40 per share and FFO per share of $1.65 - $1.67 per share. For the full year 2025, the company expects earnings per share of $1.60 - $1.72 and FFO of $6.80 - $6.92 per share.

