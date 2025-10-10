BXP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of BXP Inc (Symbol: BXP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.50, changing hands as low as $69.41 per share. BXP Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BXP's low point in its 52 week range is $54.22 per share, with $90.1099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.49. The BXP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.