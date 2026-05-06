BWZ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: BWZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.45, changing hands as high as $27.56 per share. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BWZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BWZ's low point in its 52 week range is $26.69 per share, with $28.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.55.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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