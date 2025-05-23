$BWXT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BWXT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $76,739,202 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BWXT:
$BWXT Insider Trading Activity
$BWXT insiders have traded $BWXT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- REX D GEVEDEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,625 shares for an estimated $4,900,232.
- ROBERT L DUFFY (SVP and Chief Admin. Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $624,160
- RONALD OWEN JR WHITFORD (SVP, General Counsel and Sec.) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $209,850
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BWXT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 323 institutional investors add shares of $BWXT stock to their portfolio, and 296 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,464,507 shares (-75.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,473,615
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,107,575 shares (-82.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,262,273
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 966,141 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,309,809
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 846,159 shares (-60.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,473,585
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 747,128 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,704,177
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 741,282 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,127,469
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 705,648 shares (+279.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,612,175
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$BWXT Government Contracts
We have seen $65,738,534 of award payments to $BWXT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ENRICHED URANIUM CONVERSION AND PURIFICATION SERVICES: $42,281,688
- THE CONTRACTOR SHALL PROCESS 3.6 MT OF HALEU: $19,859,760
- DOMESTIC URANIUM ENRICHMENT CENTRIFUGE PILOT PLANT DEPLOYMENT STUDY: $3,331,718
- THE CONTRACTOR WILL PROVIDE CONTINUED STORAGE OF RADIOACTIVE WASTE AND SPENT NUCLEAR FUEL (SNF) LOCATED AT ...: $250,368
- REQUESTING 15K TO CREATE A FIBER OPTIC PATHWAY FROM THE TELCO DEMARC TO THE BWXT NRC RESIDENT OFFICE IN SUP...: $15,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$BWXT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BWXT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BWXT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BWXT forecast page.
$BWXT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BWXT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BWXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $142.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $145.0 on 04/01/2025
- Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group set a target price of $140.0 on 01/10/2025
You can track data on $BWXT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.