BWXT

$BWXT stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 23, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$BWXT stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $76,739,202 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $BWXT:

$BWXT Insider Trading Activity

$BWXT insiders have traded $BWXT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BWXT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • REX D GEVEDEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,625 shares for an estimated $4,900,232.
  • ROBERT L DUFFY (SVP and Chief Admin. Officer) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $624,160
  • RONALD OWEN JR WHITFORD (SVP, General Counsel and Sec.) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $209,850

$BWXT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 323 institutional investors add shares of $BWXT stock to their portfolio, and 296 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BWXT Government Contracts

We have seen $65,738,534 of award payments to $BWXT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$BWXT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BWXT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

$BWXT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BWXT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BWXT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $142.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Seaport Global set a target price of $145.0 on 04/01/2025
  • Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group set a target price of $140.0 on 01/10/2025

