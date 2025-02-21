BWX Technologies to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results after market close on Feb. 24.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pinned at 82 cents per share, indicating a decline of 18.8% from the year-ago quarter, unchanged over the past 60 days. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $738 million, suggesting a 1.7% increase from the year-ago quarter.

BWXT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.1%.

BWX Technologies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

BWX Technologies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | BWX Technologies, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence BWXT’s Q4 Results

BWXT’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the strong demand across the global security, clean energy and medical markets. Growing global demand for clean energy solutions, particularly nuclear power across private industries, is expected to have aided top-line growth.

BWX Technologies' strong position in the nuclear technology sector, especially with its government contracts for defense and naval applications, is likely to have driven its prospects in the quarter to be reported. Defense-related ongoing projects, such as Pele on land and DRACO in space, are expected to have driven its growth in the fourth quarter.

Strong momentum in the naval nuclear propulsion business, enhanced by the growth in microreactors, special materials and technical services, is expected to have a positive impact on its fourth-quarter performance.

Strength in its existing diagnostics portfolio and expansion of products in key cancer therapeutics is likely to have benefited its Medical segment. BWXT’s recent partnership with North Star to provide processing and purification services to develop radium-226 g, which will be utilized in North Star's Electronic accelerator to produce actinium-225, might have further boosted its sales in the quarter under review.

However, headwinds from the shutdown of the Navy Fuel processing facility and the U-metal construction project, both located in East Tennessee, for three weeks due to flooding and widespread power outages are likely to have offset the benefits of the aforementioned factors. Moreover, macroeconomic challenges and geopolitical tensions are expected to have softened BWXT’s performance in the fourth quarter.

Earnings Whispers for BWX Technologies

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BWX Technologies this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Though BWXT carries a Zacks Rank #2, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Marvell Technology MRVL has an Earnings ESP of +2.77% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

It is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on March 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Marvell Technology’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 59 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 28.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. MRVL shares have risen 55.3% over the past year.

Opera Limited OPRA has an Earnings ESP of +8.70% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

It is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Opera’s fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at 23 cents per share, revised upward by a couple of cents in the past 30 days. The consensus mark indicates a year-over-year decline of 83.3%. OPRA shares have soared 84.5% over the past year.

NCR Voyix VYX has an Earnings ESP of +142.86% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

It is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCR Voyix’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 7 cents per share, revised upward from a loss of 5 cents expected 30 days ago. VYX shares have plunged 17.3% over the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.