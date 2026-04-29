BWX Technologies Q1 Earnings Loom: What Should You Do Now?

BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 4, 2026, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $818.6 million, implying 20% growth from the year-ago quarter's reported figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 92 cents per share, which indicates an increase of 1.1% from the prior-year number.



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BWXT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 22.53%.



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Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for BWXT this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



BWXT has an Earnings ESP of +2.96% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks Worth a Look

Some stocks in the same industry that also have the combination of factors indicating an earnings beat are CurtissWright CW and Huntington Ingalls Industries HII. CW and HII have an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and +2.69%, respectively. CurtissWright carries a Zacks Rank of 2, while Huntington carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Key Factors to Consider

Higher uranium processing, down blending operations and manufacturing volume of nuclear components for U.S. government programs are likely to have bolstered the overall top-line performance of BWXT’s Government Operations segment in the first quarter.



Higher revenues related to components manufacturing are expected to have bolstered the top-line performance of its Commercial Operations segment. Contributions from the Kinectrics acquisition are also likely to have boosted this unit’s revenues.

Price Performance & Valuation

BWXT shares have gained 98.1% in the past year, outperforming the 26% growth of the Zacks Aerospace-Defense Equipment industry. It also beat the Zacks Aerospace sector’s growth of 15.3% and the S&P 500’s gain of 33%.



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Shares of CurtissWright and Huntington have surged 104.7% and 56.9%, respectively.



BWXT shares are trading at a discount, with its forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S F12M) being 5.13X compared with its industry’s average of 11.59X.



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CW is trading at a P/S F12M of 6.81X, while HII is trading at a P/S F12M of 1.08X.

Investment Thesis

BWXT offers steady near-term visibility supported by its strong backlog and long-term government contracts. As a key supplier to defense and government programs, BWX Technologies benefits from consistent funding. However, its long-term growth will depend on continued demand and government spending, which can change over time.



The company is also expanding into commercial nuclear and medical isotopes, but these businesses are still developing and may take time to grow. There are also risks related to project execution, approvals and higher investments, which could affect margins.



BWXT is facing supply-chain issues and a shortage of skilled workers, which may impact project timelines and costs. Any delays or higher expenses could affect near-term performance, even though long-term demand for nuclear energy and defense remains supportive.

End Note

BWXT is well-positioned for long-term growth, supported by rising revenue and earnings expectations and steady demand for its nuclear components and services across defense and commercial markets.



To conclude, investors interested in BWX Technologies may consider buying the stock before its upcoming earnings release, supported by its strong price performance and favorable earnings outlook. The company’s consistent earnings beats and positive Earnings ESP suggest a good chance of another strong quarter.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.