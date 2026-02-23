BWX Technologies, Inc. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $92.98 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $71.01 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.7% to $885.84 million from $746.26 million last year.

BWX Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

