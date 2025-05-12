BWX Technologies CFO Robb LeMasters Steps Down; Mike Fitzgerald Named Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) announced Monday that Robb LeMasters has stepped down from his position as executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company has named Mike Fitzgerald, current chief accounting officer, as the interim chief financial officer.

Fitzgerald joined BWXT in 2022 as vice president, finance and chief accounting officer, responsible for overseeing and reporting on the company's day-to-day financial operations.

He previously led MorganFranklin, LLC's aerospace and defense practice as managing director and was an audit senior manager at Deloitte & Touche, LLP.

LeMasters joined BWXT first on the board of directors from 2015 to 2020, and then in 2020 as senior vice president and chief strategy officer, transitioning to chief financial officer in 2021, and executive vice president in 2024.

