Markets
BWXT

BWX Technologies CFO Robb LeMasters Steps Down; Mike Fitzgerald Named Interim CFO

May 12, 2025 — 08:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) announced Monday that Robb LeMasters has stepped down from his position as executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company has named Mike Fitzgerald, current chief accounting officer, as the interim chief financial officer.

Fitzgerald joined BWXT in 2022 as vice president, finance and chief accounting officer, responsible for overseeing and reporting on the company's day-to-day financial operations.

He previously led MorganFranklin, LLC's aerospace and defense practice as managing director and was an audit senior manager at Deloitte & Touche, LLP.

LeMasters joined BWXT first on the board of directors from 2015 to 2020, and then in 2020 as senior vice president and chief strategy officer, transitioning to chief financial officer in 2021, and executive vice president in 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BWXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.