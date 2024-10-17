BWX (BWXT) Soars 4.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

BWX Technologies BWXT shares soared 4.9% in the last trading session to close at $124.70. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 21.6% gain over the past four weeks.

The optimism surrounding the stock can be attributed to the growing demand for its manufactured components and services for the commercial nuclear power industry. BWX Technologies' strong position in the nuclear technology sector, especially with its government contracts for defense and naval applications, has driven investor confidence.

Additionally, growing global demand for clean energy solutions, particularly nuclear power, has boosted BWXT’s prospects. Its involvement in advanced nuclear reactor development and the production of medical isotopes has further enhanced growth potential. Solid financial performance, coupled with strategic expansions in defense and energy sectors, continues to fuel BWXT’s upward momentum in the market.

This supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +14.9%. Revenues are expected to be $658.17 million, up 11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For BWX, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BWXT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

BWX is a member of the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. One other stock in the same industry, Vishay Precision VPG, finished the last trading session 0.4% higher at $24.74. VPG has returned 1.7% over the past month.

For Vishay , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.19. This represents a change of -59.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Vishay currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

