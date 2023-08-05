BWS Financial Upgrades Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, BWS Financial upgraded their outlook for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.21% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shenandoah Telecommunications is 18.87. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.21% from its latest reported closing price of 19.70.

The projected annual revenue for Shenandoah Telecommunications is 288MM, an increase of 2.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shenandoah Telecommunications. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHEN is 0.10%, a decrease of 52.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 35,444K shares. The put/call ratio of SHEN is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,641K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,713K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEN by 14.14% over the last quarter.

ECP ControlCo holds 2,452K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,553K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,395K shares, representing an increase of 10.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEN by 23.06% over the last quarter.

Cerity Partners holds 1,397K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEN by 56.63% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,245K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEN by 16.70% over the last quarter.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable and fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; tower colocation leasing; and wireless voice and data. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service ('PCS') Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, and Kentucky.

