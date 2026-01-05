BWS Financial Upgrades Innodata (INOD)

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2026, BWS Financial upgraded their outlook for Innodata (NasdaqGM:INOD) from Buy to Top Pick.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.39% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Innodata is $87.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 41.39% from its latest reported closing price of $62.04 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innodata. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 6.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INOD is 0.09%, an increase of 22.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.10% to 22,317K shares. The put/call ratio of INOD is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ULTY - YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF holds 1,915K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 971K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 807K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares , representing an increase of 38.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INOD by 96.08% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 754K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 724K shares , representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INOD by 50.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 750K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares , representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INOD by 22.04% over the last quarter.

