BWS Financial Upgrades Hawkins (HWKN)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, BWS Financial upgraded their outlook for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.21% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hawkins is 38.76. The forecasts range from a low of 38.38 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.21% from its latest reported closing price of 51.14.

The projected annual revenue for Hawkins is 858MM, a decrease of 8.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.74.

Hawkins Declares $0.15 Dividend

On May 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 received the payment on June 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $51.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.17%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.82%, the lowest has been 1.19%, and the highest has been 6.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hawkins. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWKN is 0.09%, an increase of 23.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 14,628K shares. The put/call ratio of HWKN is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,382K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 8.62% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 923K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 6.03% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 631K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 13.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 556K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 417K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 13.36% over the last quarter.

Hawkins Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 41 facilities in 19 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications.

