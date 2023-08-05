BWS Financial Reiterates Assertio Holdings (ASRT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, BWS Financial reiterated coverage of Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 241.75% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Assertio Holdings is 9.94. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 241.75% from its latest reported closing price of 2.91.
The projected annual revenue for Assertio Holdings is 149MM, a decrease of 11.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assertio Holdings. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 34.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASRT is 0.10%, an increase of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.42% to 28,821K shares. The put/call ratio of ASRT is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Renaissance Technologies holds 2,013K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares, representing an increase of 58.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASRT by 249.50% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,659K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,451K shares, representing an increase of 12.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASRT by 56.42% over the last quarter.
DWAS - Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF holds 1,372K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company.
Invesco holds 1,309K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 82.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASRT by 693.93% over the last quarter.
Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,243K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares, representing an increase of 46.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASRT by 72.26% over the last quarter.
