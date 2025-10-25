BWS Financial Maintains Iridium Communications (IRDM) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, BWS Financial maintained coverage of Iridium Communications (NasdaqGS:IRDM) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.06% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Iridium Communications is $33.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 83.06% from its latest reported closing price of $18.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Iridium Communications is 848MM, a decrease of 2.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 754 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iridium Communications. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRDM is 0.24%, an increase of 1.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 129,429K shares. The put/call ratio of IRDM is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 8,378K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,271K shares , representing a decrease of 10.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 7.90% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 5,900K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,000K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 15.10% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 5,334K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,892K shares , representing an increase of 8.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 11.80% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 4,316K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,893K shares , representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 4,310K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,889K shares , representing an increase of 9.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 5.26% over the last quarter.

