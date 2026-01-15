BWG Global Upgrades Starbucks (SBUX)

Fintel reports that on January 15, 2026, BWG Global upgraded their outlook for Starbucks (NasdaqGS:SBUX) from Mixed to Positive.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.79% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Starbucks is $96.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.79% from its latest reported closing price of $91.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Starbucks is 46,667MM, an increase of 25.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starbucks. This is an decrease of 188 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBUX is 0.28%, an increase of 9.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.99% to 1,149,820K shares. The put/call ratio of SBUX is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 85,460K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,686K shares , representing an increase of 10.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 77,720K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,257K shares , representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 11.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,540K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,893K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 15.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,258K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,562K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 15.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26,148K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,847K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBUX by 14.97% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.